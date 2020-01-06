Marvel Star Gwyneth Paltrow’s Naked Dress at Golden Globes Draws Mixed Reaction

Hollywood walked the red carpet last night as awards season kicked off with the 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards. As is often the case, celebrities brought out the best looks their stylists could put together to try to turn heads as they entered the show. Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays Pepper Potts for Marvel Studios, attended the event on behalf of her Netflix series The Politician. She had an eye-catching look, though the response to her standout dress may not have been what she hoped if online reactions are anything to go by.

Paltrow attended the event in what is being called a “naked” dress from the Fendi pre-fall 2020 collection. It’s an airy gown made of brown, sheer tulle, meaning most of it can is see-through.

“She’s naked in the most beautiful way,” Elizabeth Saltzman, Paltrow’s stylist, told The Hollywood Reporter. “That café au lait-color on her sun-kissed body is like, ‘Wow!’ She’s not saying, ‘Look at me.’ It’s a person saying ‘I’m comfortable in my skin, inside and out. [The dress] is not wearing her in any way, shape or form.’”

Saltzman says she presented Paltrow with different options for her Golden Globes look, but the “naked” dress is the one that excited her. Online critics had mixed responses about whether it was the correct choice. Some feel like she made the wrong choice by taking an on-the-runway fashion look off the runway. Others feel like it was it a bold choice as the 47-year-old actress was also letting the graying roots of her hair show. Others feel like the dress is fine in theory, but take issue with the colors and execution.

What do you think of Paltrow’s Golden Globes dress? Let us know in the comments and keep reading to see what people online are saying.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Terrible

When Gwyneth Paltrow came on stage, I thought for a moment it was Heidi Klum. Must have been the terrible dress… #GoldenGlobes — Patrick Heidmann (@patrickheidmann) January 6, 2020

Age Appropriate

Gwyneth Paltrow hits Golden Globe Awards red carpet in sheer dresshttps://t.co/benVrXOswR

Excuse me Gwyneth, AGE APPROPRIATE is in style! That is the UGLIEST EXCUSE FOR A DRESS I’VE EVER SEEN — Justice for Seth (@Jann1952) January 6, 2020

Looks like…

this looks like shit https://t.co/WRhSuC9mtl — wash your hands and get over it (@omophagos) January 6, 2020

Poop dress

No honey

Gwyneth Paltrow… that dress… no honey. Just no. — Dr. Amber (@sciencechick1) January 6, 2020

What a fart looks like

Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress is what I imagine a fart to look like — mollykulwin (@mollykulwin) January 6, 2020

Stunning

Craft project

Gwyneth Paltrow’s dress looks like a craft project gone wrong. — Mike (@Mike61614) January 6, 2020

Take a look

Brown?