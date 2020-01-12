Sorry Marvel Fans, But Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Candle Sold Out

In case you missed it, 2020 is off to a bizarre start. Setting the trend for the year, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand added a new candle to its online store this week and suddenly, the lifestyle company was subsequently was the talk of social media. You see, the candle was titled “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA” because, well…Paltrow said it smelled like her genitalia. The product’s apparently become a hit because as of now, it’s sold out on the Goop website.

It appears the brand aims to restock the candle at one point or another, so if you’re interested in it, you can join the waiting list here.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” the candle’s description reads. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Earlier in the week, Netflix unveiled its first look at The Goop Lab, a documentary series looking at Paltrow and the brand. The six-episode series hits Netflix January 24th. The series and candle-making comes days after Paltrow claimed she had “semi-retired ” from acting.

“I’m sort of semi-retired from acting a bit because I have a company [Goop] that I do,” Paltrow told DigitalSpy while promoting her Netflix show. “I’m Gooped from head-to-toe but [Falchuk was] very charming.”

In the case you’re a bit lost on what Goop actually is — like a fair share of us — the company explains its history as, “Launched in 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter, GP created goop to organize her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries for friends, and also as a place to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. It has always been a place for GP to introduce some of the incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, and a place where readers can find suggestions about where to shop, eat, and stay from a trusted friend—not from an anonymous, crowd-sourced recommendation engine.”

