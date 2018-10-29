‘The Haunting of Hill House’ Contains an Awesome ‘Daredevil’ Easter Egg

Not only is Marvel’s Daredevil a wildly popular TV series here in the real world, but it also seems to be a pretty beloved TV series in the world of Netflix‘s other original titles as well. If you’ve watched The Haunting of Hill House, and you’re a big Marvel fan, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

Don’t worry, there will be no Hill House spoilers in this article, so you can continue reading without risk.

In one of the early episodes of Hill House, Shirley and her son Hayden have a discussion about his Halloween costume, and he’s angry because of the mask that she bought him. It’s a plain white mask that he can decorate into anything he wants, but he’s disappointed because he asked her for a Daredevil mask. She ends up telling him that he can make a Daredevil mask with the blank slate that she gave him, but of course, the young man hates that idea.

That is an easy reference to make, considering almost everyone knows the names of Marvel Comics characters. However, the show revisits the Daredevil situation in the eighth episode, but you won’t notice unless you’re a fan of the Netflix TV series.

When Hayden gets ready to go trick-or-treating with his father and sister, it appears that he’s given up on the Daredevil costume. He’s got no mask, and he’s wearing a set of black sweats rather than the all-red suit that comic fans have come to know.

That’s because he isn’t wearing the Daredevil costume from the comics. Since he didn’t get the actual Daredevil mask that he wanted, Hayden chose to go with the updated version of the character featured in the first and third seasons of the TV show. Take a look:

Just like Charlie Cox’s take on Matt Murdock, Hayden is wearing a black cloth over his eyes, and a uniform that’s as black as the night. It’s honestly a clever move from the kid, as he gets to be Daredevil without a makeshift costume that doesn’t look anything like the real thing.

Both Daredevil and The Haunting of Hill House are currently available to stream on Netflix.