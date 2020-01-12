Disney Reportedly Refutes Reports About Hawkeye Being Delayed

It looks like things might not be all gloom and doom for Hawkeye. Earlier this weekend, reports went live which suggested the Disney+ series has been delayed. The rumor originated from Murphy’s Multiverse who stated Hawkeye was removed from Marvel’s production schedule this year. But thanks to another source, it seems the original report is being looked at again.

As reported by Julia Alexander, the Verge writer says they have heard differently about Hawkeye. The reporter shared on Twitter that the Hawkeye report is “untrue.”

“Disney contacts have vehemently denied it, calling it completely inaccurate,” Alexander shared.

The writer, whose profile is locked to the public, has got fans of Hawkeye feeling better in the wake of earlier reports. The show’s delay got audiences nervous about the state of Marvel’s Disney+ content, but the original reports did make it clear that Hawkeye hadn’t been scrapped. Rather than film in April, the report said Ms. Marvel would have started early, leaving Hawkeye to film after both She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

For now, it seems there are no official plans to delay Hawkeye, and it will remain that way until Marvel Studios or Disney releases a statement. So far, no casting announcements have been made official for Hawkeye aside from Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton. Kate Bishop is said to be part of the series, and it was rumored Hailee Steinfeld would tackle the role, but the Oscar-nominated actress has cautioned fans from getting their hopes up as she’s yet to ink a deal.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1s, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

