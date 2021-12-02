Hawkeye: Echo Actress Alaqua Cox Details Her Appreciation for Co-Stars Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner

After a brief cameo at the tail-end of Hawkeye Episode Two, the show’s third episode was focused largely on the origin and upbringing of one Maya Lopez—the vigilante known as Echo. Played by Hollywood newcomer Alaqua Cox, the character is the second Deaf character in a lead role. In a piece in the latest issue of D23 Magazine (via The Direct), Cox says she initially arrived to set nervous because it was her first day as a professional actor.

As it turns out, both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld had learned whatever American Sign Language (ASL) they could, and that quickly put the fresh MCU star at ease.

“It was such an honor to work with them both. I think they are spectacular actors, and I have learned a lot from watching them work behind the scenes… I remember meeting Jeremy on my first day of work on-set; I was a nervous wreck, as this was my very first acting job. He then complimented me in American Sign Language (ASL), which comforted me,” Cox said in the magazine. “Hailee also spelled out her name to me in ASL at the studio where we were doing our stunt training sessions. I thought it was sweet of them putting in efforts to learn basic ASL to communicate with me. It means a lot to me as a Deaf person.”

In the same piece, Cox applauded Marvel for its commitment to diversity and inclusivity. Cox will soon star in Echo, Marvel’s first project that will feature an Indigenous American actor in the lead role.

“I’m amazed with Marvel because they are doing such a great job with diversity and representation,” the actor added. “It means so much to me because I feel like kids with all types of cultures and disabilities deserve to have more role models that look like them, to inspire and empower the next generation.”

The first three episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.

