Vincent D’Onofrio Reveals Which Part of Kingpin’s Story He’d Like To Explore Next in the MCU

After appearing as Wilson Fisk in three seasons of Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kingpin ended up appearing as the big bad in Hawkeye, but only showed up in one episode, plus a still photo used in another. Because of that, most believe there’s plenty more of the character to see in the MCU proper—and one of those that believes so is D’Onofrio himself.

Speaking on the latest episode of ComicBook Nation, D’Onofrio says Kingpin is one of the few characters he’s played in his career that he feels he can return to and explore further.

“I can only say I hope I get to keep playing Wilson Fisk because I’m very into this character. Out of my entire career, I can probably say they are maybe three or four that I would love to repeat because somehow I just feel like there was no exploration,” the actor says. “Wilson Fisk is one of those. He’s a very particular human being and I think there are many uses of him in the MCU.”

He adds that Fisk is very much a human character in a world full of superheroes, and that’s something Marvel creatives should think about exploring in future shows and films.

“Ayelet Zurer, who played Vanessa, she’s an amazing actress. During our process in the third season, there was something there we were always wanting to get right. That was that this monster can be in life and that somebody can love the monster,” he adds. “That was so important to get away with, so with me, there’s a lot more we can do with that; to show this guy as a human being and dealing with stuff we all deal with living in that heightened world. I think there’s a lot to do there if anybody had the mind to do so.”

All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+ while three seasons of Daredevil are streaming on Netflix.

