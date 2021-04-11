Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Teases Echo Debut With Throwback Photo of Ronin

✖

Hawkeye has been in production for the better part of five months now, and various set photos have given us a look at the return of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and the first look at both Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Lucky the Pizza Dog. Now, Renner himself is teasing the return of another character, at least in a sense.

Friday evening, the Marvel mainstay shared a selfie of himself suited up in the Ronin suit he first wore during Avengers: Endgame. Interestingly enough, this could mean one of a few things — the first being that Hawkeye will include a fleshed-out story for the character between the events of Avengers: Infinity War and the five years he used the Ronin mantle.

(Photo: Instagram / Jeremy Renner)

That means it could also signal the arrival of another comic book moniker for Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). Though that particular character usually goes by Echo and serves as a supporting character of Daredevil, it's possible the Marvel Studios team has opted to skip that route entirely, instead choosing to slot Lopez in as Ronin. Perhaps she's even a character Clint worked with prior to his Avengers reunion in Endgame.

Both Barton and Lopez have served as the character at various points in the Marvel source material, particularly in the mid-2000's New Avengers run from Brian Michael Bendis and Joe Quesada.

Echo is also a character who already has her own Disney+ in development. Though it hasn't been announced by Marvel Studios, the Hollywood trades have suggested studio executives have liked the character enough to give her own show spinning out of the events of Hawkeye. Emily and Etan Cohen are currently attached as writers of that series.

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

