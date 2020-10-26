Hawkeye Disney+ Series Reportedly Filming at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta

✖

Before long at all, cameras will begin rolling on Hawkeye and at last, fans will finally get the series featuring the most important piece of the Avengers. Pre-production on the Jeremy Renner-led series has been taking place for quite some time and now, principal photography will likely begin in a matter of weeks. When it does begin, one new report suggests a solid chunk of the production will film on the sound stages available at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.

According to ace scooper Charles Murphy, sets have been under construction for the past month as the Marvel Studios crew aims for a post-Thanksgiving production start date, barring any further delays. Furthermore, Murphy suggests the series could be a late 2021 premiere on Disney+ if it manages to avoid any COVID-related shutdowns.

When we spoke with Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran last October, she teased a "fascinating young female" was interested in the role of Kate Bishop, though she wouldn't confirm nor deny that actor was the heavily-rumored Hailee Steinfeld.

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" she said at the time. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

The producer then reminded us the shows on Disney+ are getting the same treatment as Marvel Studios films.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran added. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

Who do you want to see play Kate Bishop? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!