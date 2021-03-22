Hawkeye Spin-off Echo Reportedly in Development at Marvel Studios

✖

Marvel Studios is developing a Hawkeye spin-off series for Disney+ starring Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Echo (Alaqua Cox), according to a new report. The planned Echo series, about the deaf Native American superhero Maya Lopez, makes the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld-starring Hawkeye the first original series from Marvel Studios to get its own spin-off series. Emily and Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder, Men in Black 3) are attached to write and executive produce Echo, with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios producing the show that is now assembling a writers' room, according to Variety, who broke the news.

Hawkeye is Cox's first on-screen role. She appears as part of a cast that includes returning Avengers franchise star Renner, MCU newcomer Steinfeld (Bumblebee), who plays Kate Bishop, the protégé of Clint Barton’s archer Avenger, Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul) as Jack Duquesne, and Zahn McClarnon (Westworld) as William Lopez, Maya's father.

In the Marvel comic books, Maya is a master martial artist, acrobat, and marksman who has photographic reflexes — giving her the uncanny ability to mimic another person’s physical movements with a single visual reference. During her costumed career, first as the ninja named Ronin and then as Echo, Maya has learned skills from characters like Daredevil and his enemy Bullseye.

Spinning out of the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Barton retired once again to settle down with his family, Hawkeye follows the ex-Avenger as he trains Kate Bishop to be his replacement. The new series will also revisit the mostly unseen five years separating Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, where Barton took on the identity of the criminal-killing Ronin while grieving his family's disappearance in the Snap.

Previously announced Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ include Loki, about the Asgardian god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston); the animated What If...?, exploring "what-if" scenarios throughout the Marvel multiverse; Ms. Marvel, a Captain Marvel 2 tie-in centered on Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani); the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight; the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk; Secret Invasion, reuniting Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn); Armor Wars, led by James 'War Machine' Rhodes (Don Cheadle); Ironheart, about genius young inventor Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne); and an untitled Black Panther spin-off series set in the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Marvel's latest, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes premiering on Fridays.

