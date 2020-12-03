Hawkeye's Pizza Dog is Trending And It's A Rare Moment of Pure Joy on Twitter

Lucky the Pizza Dog, Clint Barton's golden retriever created during the Matt Fraction/David Aja run on Hawkeye, will appear on the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+. He was spotted in behind-the-scenes videos taken by fans while the series was filming on location in a subway station, led by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and social media went a little nutty. Yes, Kate Bishop and Hawkeye trended on Twitter at various points during the day, but it's the "Pizza Dog" trend that brought out the most joyful responses from incredulous comics fans (or maybe just dog fans?) that can't believe it's really happening.

Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character of Hawkeye in the comics who made his debut in 2012. He first appears came when Hawkeye/Clint Barton saved him. The dog's tags identity him as Arrow, but Clint renamed his Lucky. However, in an issue devoted to Lucky's POV, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog, because, like any smart pup, he loves pizza.

(Although, let's be clear: pizza isn't actually great for dogs.)

Twitter is often a place where there's a lot of angry people and a lot of hate -- but not when it comes to Pizza Dog. This trend was a bright spot in the darkness of social media, and we love it.

Below, you can check out some of our favorite celebrations of Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ in 2021.