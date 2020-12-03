Hawkeye's Pizza Dog is Trending And It's A Rare Moment of Pure Joy on Twitter
Lucky the Pizza Dog, Clint Barton's golden retriever created during the Matt Fraction/David Aja run on Hawkeye, will appear on the upcoming Hawkeye series for Disney+. He was spotted in behind-the-scenes videos taken by fans while the series was filming on location in a subway station, led by Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and social media went a little nutty. Yes, Kate Bishop and Hawkeye trended on Twitter at various points during the day, but it's the "Pizza Dog" trend that brought out the most joyful responses from incredulous comics fans (or maybe just dog fans?) that can't believe it's really happening.
Lucky the Pizza Dog is a supporting character of Hawkeye in the comics who made his debut in 2012. He first appears came when Hawkeye/Clint Barton saved him. The dog's tags identity him as Arrow, but Clint renamed his Lucky. However, in an issue devoted to Lucky's POV, we learn that the dog calls himself Pizza Dog, because, like any smart pup, he loves pizza.
(Although, let's be clear: pizza isn't actually great for dogs.)
Twitter is often a place where there's a lot of angry people and a lot of hate -- but not when it comes to Pizza Dog. This trend was a bright spot in the darkness of social media, and we love it.
Below, you can check out some of our favorite celebrations of Lucky the Pizza Dog.
Hawkeye is coming to Disney+ in 2021.
Everybody's got to start somewhere
I saw "pizza dog" was trending. Now I've not only learned about a Marvel character I'd never heard of, I have a pretty good candidate for a first tattoo if I ever get one. pic.twitter.com/35uCg7Mabd— JCP (@christianparent) December 3, 2020
We have issues
Is it very cool to see Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series? Yes. Extremely.
But I’m also VERY excited to the dog, Lucky. One of my favorite comics in years was the “Pizza Dog” issue from his point of view. I want to see this on TV! pic.twitter.com/ow8lNnEC9S— Ryan Arey (@ryanarey) December 3, 2020
We also have range
I saw “Pizza Dog” trending so I clicked in it and quickly went from “What the hell is this,” to “KEEP LUCKY THE PIZZA DOG’S NAME OUT YA MOUTH IF YA AIN’T GOT NOTHIN’ NICE TO SAY!!”— Jason Farr (@JasonFarrJokes) December 3, 2020
Putting it simply.
omg Kate Bishop!!!!!! AND PIZZA DOG!!!!!! https://t.co/o3nO5rj7Ie— Kavin (@kavin_b) December 3, 2020
I Love Pizza Boys
PIZZA DOG LUCKY HES HERE LOOK AT HIM pic.twitter.com/9PTxymtzqa— pauline (@starknbarton) December 3, 2020
An emotional response
I could sob over this Kate Bishop and Hawkeye leaked footage, I've been waiting for her to make the screen for EIGHT YEARS she was my first hero obsession 🥺🥺🥺💜💜💜💜💜💜
Also we're getting PIZZA DOG? IM GONNA LOOSE IT! #Hawkeye #KateBishop— Hunter⁷ || Wasteland, Baby! (@howls11) December 3, 2020
The Biggest Win of 2020
Lucky the Pizza Dog in the MCU is the biggest win of 2020— Hunter⁷ || Wasteland, Baby! (@howls11) December 3, 2020
A famous fan
And with one photo, the Disney plus Hawkeye show suddenly went from "eh, whatever" to "OMG I NEED IT NOW." pic.twitter.com/tcXUNks8pH— Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) December 3, 2020
Lots of people asking about the Russians, too
PIZZA DOG. that is all. pic.twitter.com/T9LnWuPHdB— Jaya Sundaresh (@shutupjaya) December 3, 2020
Priorities
Loving how everyone is losing their shit more over Pizza Dog than Kate lol— KBV Cosplay @ Searching For Snacks (@cosplaycouture) December 3, 2020