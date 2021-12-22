Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Teases Epic Season Finale on Disney+

We’re just a matter of hours away from the Season 1 finale of Hawkeye, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series set to make its debut on Wednesday morning. There are a number of shocking plotlines and surprises that the series still has to address, from the ongoing adventures of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), to the looming force of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’onofrio). In a recent video tweeted by the series’ official social media account, Steinfeld hyped up the episode, and revealed that she can’t wait for fans to see it.

“I cannot believe that the season finale for Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is almost here,” Steinfeld says in the video. “It has been so incredible reading all your messages and seeing all your love and support for the show and for Kate Bishop. I truly cannot thank you enough, and I cannot wait for you to see the season finale only on Disney+!”

In Hawkeye, while in New York City post-Blip, Clint Barton must work together with the young archer Kate Bishop to confront enemies from his past as Ronin in order to get back to his family in time for Christmas. Hawkeye also stars Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

“I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that,” Steinfeld previously said of Kate Bishop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all.”

