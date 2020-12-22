Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld Says Kate Bishop Is a Badass

✖

Production on Disney+'s Hawkeye has now been underway for the better part of the month, with photography recently shifting from New York to studios in the immediate Atlanta area. After set photos surfaced of both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld shooting scenes as their characters Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige went ahead and confirmed the show's cast at Disney's Investor day earlier this month. That allowed Steinfeld to officially speak on her role, something she's had to avoid for months.

According to the Bumblee star, Bishop is the epitome of a badass, something that will most certainly be accurate when the character officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year.

"I’m just so excited. As I’m in the process of developing her, I’m working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life," Steinfeld said in a recent appearance on Entertainment Tonight.

"I can’t wait for people just to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in her own sort of ways. She’s such a badass, there’s no denying that," she added. "She’s so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It’s really tested me and it’s kept me going through quarantine, I will say, it’s given me a reason to stay with it. But I’m very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all."

When we spoke with Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran last year, she reminded us that shows on Disney+ will have the same cinematic feel as Marvel Studios' theatrical releases.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Hawkeye is currently set for release Fall 2021.

