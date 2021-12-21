Marvel Releases Hawkeye Season Finale Poster





Hawkeye‘s season finale actually got a poster from Marvel ahead of the big reveal. So much has happened on this season of the Disney+ show and they’re ready to really blow it all out in Episode 6. Yelena Belova is on the board for the finale and shows up in this poster after getting her own character image this week. Also present are all of the Tracksuit Mafia and Jack Duquesne. Eleanor Bishop also sits right next to Maya Lopez in the foreground. It’s not Hawkeye without Lucky the Pizza Dog there with his adorable little Santa hat. But, most interestingly, both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are looking ahead to the distance. Both of them with improved super suits that the LARPers in New York helped them make. It’s going to be a wild ending to the series that has had some fun surprises so far. One big surprise that is nowhere to be seen is Wilson Fisk, but you have to feel like Kingpin will make his presence felt in the finale.

In a talk about the upcoming finale, Hailee Steinfeld talked to The Hollywood Reporter about how shell-shocked Kate Bishop must be. It’s something she’s going to have to work through to help Clint save the day.

“Is it heartbreaking? Absolutely,” Steinfeld explained. “The one person that Kate has been trying to protect this whole time is now not to be trusted and possibly not to be protected? Maybe Kate is meant to be protected against her. So I think I was more scared for her than I felt sorry. With everything happening around her, Kate has grown very quickly in a short period of time, and she’s learned a lot.”

She continued, “I think she’s more capable than she was a few days prior of protecting herself even though she has an Avenger by her side to help protect her. So I felt more scared for her than I felt sorry for her in that moment. We learn this piece of information and though a lot of weight comes with that, we don’t know much more. So before feeling sorry, I think I was more curious to find out more information, while being terrified for her and what her mom, at that point, is capable of.”

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.

