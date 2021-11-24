Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Photo From First Day of Filming

The first two episodes of Hawkeye have premiered on Disney+, and Marvel fans are already obsessed with Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. At the time of this writing, the episodes are up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% critics score and a 92% audience score. ComicBook.com‘s Adam Barnhardt gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it “exactly what the franchise needs.” In honor of the show’s premiere, many actors from the cast have been posting on social media today, including Steinfeld.

“HAWKEYE EPISODES 1 & 2 ARE OUT NOW ON DISNEY+!!! Taken on the first day of filming following an overly excited freak out, similar to the one taking place as I type this… to the fans of the mcu,” Steinfeld captioned a tweet earlier today. You can check out her photo below:

Marvel fans are thrilled about the long-awaited MCU debut of Kate and are eager to find out what’s next for her in the franchise. During a recent chat with Empire (via The Direct), Steinfeld talked about Hawkeye and teased her character’s future.

“There’s a lot of new opportunities rising. I’m excited to see where a character like Kate goes. She is not to be underestimated in the slightest. We see here how ambitious, how driven she is. The sky’s the limit for her, I feel,” Steinfeld shared.

During a recent chat with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about preparing for her part in the MCU and compared reading Marvel Comics to reading the poems of Emily Dickinson, who she also plays in the Apple TV+ series, Dickinson.

“As far as the comics go, yes,” Seinfeld answered when asked if she’s been catching up on Marvel history. “Again, it’s kind of like Emily and her poetry: having this world of endless information. I’ve always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person, and a large book with anything over 200-250 pages has always intimidated me, so comics have always been something I’ve been drawn to because of the visual aspect of it. So I’ve had so much fun reading these comics, and going through them and discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in there that we’re bringing to life in the show, and other elements of the comics.”

In addition to Steinfeld, Hawkeye stars Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

The first two episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.