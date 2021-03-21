Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Begins Work on Dickinson Season 3

✖

Hailee Steinfeld is dominating television these days! The star known for films such as True Grit, The Edge of Seventeen, and Bumblebee has been busy filming the Hawkeye series for Disney+ alongside Jeremy Renner. However, that's not the actor's only current television gig. The second season of her Apple TV+ series, Dickinson, recently came to an end and it looks like she's already getting back to work for season three. Steinfeld plays American poet, Emily Dickinson, in the comedy series and shared a new image of herself getting into costume.

"It’s almost that time again... Hi season THREE! ✨ #Dickinson," Steinfeld wrote. You can check out the photo, which features the actor taking COVID-19 precautions, in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

As for Hawkeye, Steinfeld took to social media to comment on the casting news for the first time back in December. "Incredibly excited to officially share this with the world...," she wrote. This came not too long after Steinfeld denied any involvement with the series. However, she is not the only Marvel star to lie about casting. Tatiana Maslany also denied reports of being cast as She-Hulk, but the news was officially announced by Kevin Feige in December.

In addition to Renner and Steinfeld, Hawkeye will star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

"They're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" MCU producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Tran also shared. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

The first two seasons of Dickinson are now streaming on Apple TV+, and Hawkeye is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this year.