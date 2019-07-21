Hawkeye Disney+ Series Confirmed, Kate Bishop to Appear

Marvel Studios is dropping all sorts of bombs in their San Diego Comic-Con panel — including the confirmation of the long-awaited Hawkeye TV series. During the panel, Kevin Feige confirmed that the Hakweye series will be headed to the Disney+ streaming service, and will stream in the fall of 2021.

The series will follow Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) training a young Kate Bishop to be an ace archer. The role of Kate has yet to be cast. The series will also reportedly further explore Clint’s time as Ronin, within the five year gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The series has been on the wishlist of many Marvel fans for quite some time, and was reported to be in development earlier this year. Now that Clint has made it out of the events of Avengers: Endgame, it sounds like the Hawkeye series will bring about a new chapter for hom.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

“There are some things I can talk about and some things I can’t, still,” Renner said of his post-Endgame MCU future.

Hawkeye will join a slew of Disney+ original series, including Loki, WandaVision, What If?, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

