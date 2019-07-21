Jeremy Renner Shares Marvel’s Hawkeye TV Series Teaser

Marvel officially announced a slew of new projects during their San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, including a long-awaited Hawkeye series. If you weren’t able to be in Hall H when the landmark panel happened, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner just dropped a pretty epic look at what was presented. Renner took to Twitter to share a video of the series’ teaser, which showcases comic art of his character of Clint Barton alongside art of his soon-to-be protegee, Kate Bishop.

What a fun line up @marvel so happy to be on this ride #cominginhot #2021 pic.twitter.com/pDC8tcrL0H — Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) July 21, 2019

The series will follow Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) training a young Kate Bishop to be an ace archer. The role of Kate has yet to be cast. The series will also reportedly further explore Clint’s time as Ronin, within the five year gap between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The series has been on the wishlist of many Marvel fans for quite some time, and was reported to be in development earlier this year. Now that Clint has made it out of the events of Avengers: Endgame, it sounds like the Hawkeye series will bring about a new chapter for hom.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance earlier this year. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

“There are some things I can talk about and some things I can’t, still,” Renner said of his post-Endgame MCU future.

Hawkeye will join a slew of Disney+ original series, including Loki, WandaVision, What If?, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

“At Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige — who is shepherding this amazing tentpole theatrical Marvel Cinematic Universe — he is the same person behind all the Marvel Studios series that will be on Disney+, so he’s bringing in great storytellers, directors, producers and writers for these series,” Disney+ exec Agnes Chu said earlier this year. “It’s a way in which we can access new talent as well as leverage the great storytelling that already exists.”

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.