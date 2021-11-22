Hawkeye Director Reveals How Much Time Has Passed Since Avengers: Endgame

How long after Avengers: Endgame do the events of Marvel’s Hawkeye Disney+ series take place? According to Hawkeye co-director Rhys Thomas “We get to see where [Clint Barton’s] at, we’re two years after the events of Endgame. And so we get to see what he’s been doing and how he’s dealing with his past.” So, like so many of the new Marvel Phase 4 projects, Hawkeye will be picking up in real-time after the climactic events of Avengers: Endgame, which was released in late spring of 2019. All in all, no surprises there.

Of course, even though Hawkeye will be set in real-time correlation with the passage of time after Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still exists on a near-future timeline. Endgame’s now-infamous time jump of five years after Thanos decimated half the universe with The Snap, put the MCU’s present-day timeline in the year 2023. That would presumably set the events of Hawkeye in the year 2025, which would make that particular Christmas holiday a milestone one, indeed.

“Having the Christmas framework was an exciting way in, because I think it delivers a unique energy and atmosphere,” Thomas added to Total Film. “We had that tool in our toolbox. Part of the fun is that, because Clint is a human character with no superpowers, it was a joy being able to focus in more on character.”

Of course, it doesn’t seem like time is a big factor in this Hawkeye series; the more important developments will be how the career and legacy of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye (and his darker Ronin persona) inspire both light and dark new elements of the MCU to emerge. That includes Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop stepping up to take on the mantle of Hawkeye, and Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez/Echo who will be looking for some family payback against Barton. Also holding a family vendetta (mistakenly or otherwise will be Black Widow’s sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

In his first reaction to the Hawkeye Disney+ series, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis says the following:

#Hawkeye opens on a really cool sequence that is super rewarding for long time MCU fans. I loved it.Hailee Steinfeld is a great, energized Kate Bishop. Great new addition who hits the mark!The future for Kate & Clint’s dynamic seems really, really fun. Watched 2 eps, want 3!

Marvel’s Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24th.