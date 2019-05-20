Hayley Atwell Wants to Direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the future is up in the air. Avengers: Endgame has taken over theaters and brought the franchise to a climax that’s been more than a decade in the making. With more than 20 films to its name, the MCU could go about anywhere after Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Hayley Atwell is down for whichever direction it goes.

After all, the actress did say she’s willing to helm a film for Marvel Studios, and fans are all on board.

Recently, Atwell shared her interest with fans during a comic con appearance along with Charlie Cox. The pair were asked what other Marvel heroes they’d like to play, but Atwell flipped the script when she said she is more interested in going behind the camera.

“I’ll direct a film. I would like to do that instead,” she said.

Of course, the comment drew applause from fans, but others couldn’t help but wonder if this meant Atwell was well and done with Peggy Carter. The actress hit up the MCU way back in Captain America: The First Avenger to bring the British spy to life. By the end of Avengers: Endgame, it seemed Peggy’s arc came to a close as Steve Rogers used the Infinity Stones to create him a life in the past with his sweetheart.

In recent interviews, Carter did hint she is ready to move on from Peggy through other smart stories, but she will always have a soft spot in her heart for the agent.

“If I had the opportunity again to play her, I would have to feel that there was an appropriate development and something more than I’ve already done,” Atwell said at a press event last year. “It’s a bit of an anomaly to revisit characters as an actor.”

While there are no clear plans for the MCU beyond its next Spider-Man outing, fans would be happy for another female director like Atwell to enter the franchise. The universe welcomed its first female director with Anna Boden who co-directed Captain Marvel, and Cate Shortland is set to oversee Black Widow down the line. So, here’s to hoping Marvel Studios finds a place for Atwell to slip into in the coming years.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.