Here’s All the Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters Who Have Carried Infinity Stones

Avengers: Endgame marked the end of an era within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, finally concluding the longstanding tale of the Avengers and their encounters with the Infinity Stones. Before coming together to form the Infinity Gauntlet, the stones were an important staple in most of the films, each serving their own purpose and causing destruction along the way. It can be hard to keep track of the stones’ journeys, but thanks to a handy chart shared to r/MarvelStudios, a subreddit “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” we can see every single character who has come in physical contact with one or all of the stones.

“Characters that have carried Infinity Stones,” u/Unrellius wrote. “I use the term ‘carried’ very loosely, since Ebony Maw, for example, only holds the tesseract for a few seconds. I’m also counting a few that are implied or assumed (such as Strucker and the mind stone, even though he never holds it on-screen).”

As you can see, many characters have come in contact with the stones, but the MVPs are Thanos, Iron Man, Hulk, Nebula, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Hawkeye, and Captain America, who all carried the Infinity Gauntlet at one point during Avengers: Endgame.

Many fans chimed in, requesting another chart that details who have actually used the stones. Get to work, Reddit!

Is there anyone on this chart that surprised you? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.