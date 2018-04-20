The Hot Toys ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Iron Spider Figure is Spectacular

Given the sheer number of superheroes are in Avengers: Infinity War, we expect to see Hot Toys releases from the film for, like, the next 50 years maybe? Seriously though, they’ve kept up a remarkable pace – but the most impressive thing is that the quality hasn’t suffered. All of the figures that they’ve released for Avengers: Infinity War thus far have been absolutely magnificent. Their Iron Spider figure certainly continues that trend.

The 1/6th scale figure features three interchangeable heads: a masked head with LED light-up function, a masked head with five pairs of interchangeable eye pieces for expressions, and a head sculpt featuring a spot-on likeness of Tom Holland ( the Doctor Strange figure pictured below might be a preview, though it looks like the previous version). The fancy Iron Spider suit is extremely well done, and it comes complete with two pairs of articulated Iron Spider pincers. The figure also includes a variety of spider-web shooting effect accessories and a movie themed dynamic figure stand.

If you want to add the Hot Toys MMS482 – Avengers: Infinity War – 1/6th scale Iron Spider Figure to your collection, you’ll be able to do that starting today, April 20th. Pre-orders will be live via this link at Sideshow Collectibles at some point during the day. That link also contains all of the releases for the Avengers: Infinity War collection up to this point. A complete list of features for the Iron Spider figure can be found below.

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Spider in Avengers: Infinity War

• One (1) newly developed interchangeable masked head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

• One (1) newly developed masked head sculpt with four (4) sets of interchangeable eyepieces that can create numerous combination of expressions

• One (1) newly painted interchangeable head sculpt with authentic likeness of Tom Holland as Peter Parker

• Newly developed body with 30 points of articulation

• Approximately 28.5 cm tall

• Twelve (12) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of relaxed hands

• One (1) pair of palms for cobweb shooting

• One (1) pair of palms for cobweb swinging

• One (1) pair of open hands

• One (1) pair of gesturing hands

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted



Costume :

• One (1) newly developed metallic red and dark blue colored Spider-Man suit with gold trims, embossed cobweb pattern and dark blue spider emblem on chest

• One (1) pair of red-colored boots with gold trims and embossed cobweb pattern

• Two (2) pairs of detachable gold-colored articulated Iron Spider pincers



Accessories:

• One (1) Spider-Man mask (not wearable on figure)

• One (1) open spider web effect accessory

• Four (4) strings of spider web in different shapes and lengths, attachable to the web-shooters

• A specially designed Avengers: Infinity War themed dynamic figure stand with movie logo

