Hot Toys’ Perfect ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Infinity Gauntlet Replica Now Comes in a Smaller Size

We have good news for collectors and Avengers: Infinity War fans that desperately want Hot Toys’ life-size Infinity Gauntlet replica, but can’t stomach the $930 price tag. Hot Toys has produced a 1/4th scale version that appears to be identical to its full-size counterpart in every other way.

The Hot Toys ACS003 Avengers: Infinity War 1/4th scale Infinity Gauntlet should be available to pre-order via this link at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, April 10th. Naturally, the smaller version will be significantly more affordable than the full-scale version, but the exact price wasn’t revealed at the time this post was written.

The quarter-scale Infinity Gauntlet stands roughly 7-inches tall, and features an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include a light-on effect and pulsing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), fine metallic painting and weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo. Outside of the size, that list of features also applies to the full-scale version featured below.

If a quarter-scale Infinity Gauntlet just won’t do, you can pre-order the full-size version right here for $930. That’s officially expensive, but you are getting a masterpiece of craftsmanship that stands approximately 28-inches tall.

However, if you want the biggest bang for your buck, you can get Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist which is out of stock in most places, but you can still pre-order one here for the standard $99.99 with free shipping (expected to arrive in June). This version isn’t as collectible or as accurate as the Hot Toys versions, but it is more fun. The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

