Kevin Smith Thanks Marvel for Letting Him Bring New ‘Howard The Duck’ TV Series to Hulu

Marvel fans have long wanted Kevin Smith to take on the foul-mouthed Howard the Duck character, and those dreams are finally coming true. Along with Aqua Teen Hunger Force co-creator Dave Willis, Smith is writing and producing an adult-oriented Howard the Duck animated series for Marvel and Hulu, and he’s ecstatic to finally have the chance.

After the series announcement was made on Monday morning, Smith took to Twitter to share his excitement with the fans. Don’t worry, plenty of duck puns were involved.

“Thank you to Marvel & hulu for letting me do fowl things to Howard in animation,” Smith wrote. “But the *real* brains of our operation is a legit cartoon genius – the great Meatwad himself, Aqua Teen Hunger Force‘s David Willis! Prepare to get Ducked hard!”

Thank you to @Marvel & @hulu for letting me do fowl things to Howard in animation! But the *real* brains of our operation is a legit cartoon genius – the great Meatwad himself, Aqua Teen Hunger Force’s @DaveWillis2! Prepare to get Ducked hard! //t.co/ofQDnuHAbo — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 11, 2019

Smith and Willis will both write and executive produce the new series, which features the titular Howard the Duck stuck in a world that he never made. His goal is to return home with the help of his “unstoppable gal pal” Beverly, but they will have to take on the likes of the evil Dr. Bong, who wants to turn Howard into a meal.

Howard the Duck is one of four animated Marvel series ordered by Hulu, all of which have incredibly compelling creative teams. A M.O.D.O.K. series is being created by Patton Oswald and Jordan Blum, centered around the egomaniacal villain as he struggles to keep control of his evil organization and demanding family. Hit-Monkey is being written and executive produced by Josh Gordon and Will Speck, while a Tigra & Dazzler show is on the way from Erica Rivinoja and Chelsea Handler.

Much like Netflix’s Defenders mini-series, these four animated shows will culminate in a team-up event called The Offenders, which will feature the characters from each previous series.

