Wolverine Actor Hugh Jackman Posts Message To Bullied Child Quaden Bayles

Today (at the time of writing this), the entire world is a little bit heartbroken after seeing the video of 9-year-old Quaden Bayles. Quaden is a young boy from Queensland, Australia, who has been viciously bullied over his dwarfism. When Quaden’s mother, Yarraka, picked him up from school recently, she found her son was so distraught that he claimed he wanted to die. Seeing this child’s anguish, and his mother’s pain, has struck a chord with viewers all over the world, and a call went out to major celebrities (especially superhero movie stars) to show the kid some much-needed love and support. Well, Wolveirne actor Hugh Jackman hard that call, and responded like the real-life hero he often is:

“Quaden you are stronger than you know, mate. And no matter what, you’ve got a friend in me,” Jackman tells the young boy. To the larger viewing audience, he says, “So everyone let’s please be kind to each other. Bullying is not okay. Period. Life is hard enough. So let’s just remember: Every person in front of us is facing some kind of battle. So let’s just be kind” –Hugh Jackman

We won’t show the original video of a very distraught Quaden, as it is truly upsetting to view (you can watch it HERE). However, below you can find the message his mother Yarraka posted, which seems to have resonated all over the world:

“This is the effect of bullying,” she says as her son cries and wails in the backseat of their car. “Can you please educate your children, your families, your friends? Because all it takes is one more instance and you wonder why kids are killing themselves.”

Indeed, bullying has become a major societal topic all over the world in the last few years, as the subject of mental health becomes more and more prominent. Social media has played a double-edged role in that social evolution, often being cited as one of the most flagrant sources of modern bullying and harassment – but just often being used to rally love and support to those feeling deeply and/or dangerously unloved or isolated. In addition to Hugh Jackman, other stars like Punisher‘s Jon Bernthal and The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan are also reaching out, with other big name stars seemingly poised to also hop onboard this positive wave.

We wish Quaden Bayles many better days ahead, and as Jackman says, let’s try and be more kind to one another, yes?