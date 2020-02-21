Marvel's The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Rallies Around Bullied 9 Year Old

People all over the world have been showing their support for a young boy named Quaden Bayles, who was born with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and has been the victim of frequent bullying. His mother shared his story on social media, including one video where Quaden is crying in their van and saying he just wants to die. Many have started sharing messages of support with Quaden, including Marvel's The Punisher star Jon Bernthal, who responded to the video with a message of love and courage.

Hey little man. For what it’s worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you.

In the video Quaden's mother calls for a change in approach to anti-bullying programs, saying the ones in place simply aren't working.

Hey little man. For what it’s worth you have taught my family so much. You have inspired us and in our home you are a hero. Thank you for your courage, stay strong the world is watching and you have so much beautiful power. From me and my boys. We are with you and we thank you. https://t.co/QuTL0vvnor — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) February 20, 2020

"I’ve just picked up my son from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal and I want people to know — parents, educators, teachers — this is the effect that bullying has," Bayles says in the video. "This is what bullying does. So can you please educate your children, your families, your friends, because all it takes is for one more incident, and you wonder why kids are killing themselves."

In addition to Bernthal, others have also called for support for the young man and his family, with some even creating a GoFundMe page to help send him to Disneyland.

We hope things get better for Quaden, and wish him and his family the best.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!