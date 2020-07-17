Hulk Becomes a Super Villain in New Trailer for Marvel's Maestro

As Marvel gets back into the swing of publishing once again, the company is about to explore a storyline that readers have been eager to hear for decades. In an all-new series, Eisner Award winner Peter David is returning to the pages of The Incredible Hulk to write the origin of the alternate and evil version of Banner he created known as Maestro. To mark the arrival of this origin tale, Marvel has released a new trailer for the series which offers a fresh look at the tale as well as art from Germán Peralta (Strikeforce, Cable, Man-Thing). Watch it for yourself above!

“I had no idea that when I first created the Maestro for Future Imperfect, that he would have the kind of popularity and staying power he has now,” David said in a statement previously. “Until now, I’ve only been able to allude to his origins, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to explore them in this series, and I can’t wait for fans to see all the artwork that's been coming in!”

"For the long-anticipated origin story of the Maestro, we knew we’d need an artist who could handle both the larger-than-life visuals of the Hulk and also the world-building that depicting this post-apocalyptic journey would require," Senior Editor Wil Moss told ComicBook.com. David and Peralta will be joined by Dale Keown on the series who will be providing art for select sequences including the backstory of how Rick Jones assembled his infamous “trophy room” from the original Future Imperfect story.

Check out the official cover, solicit, and preview pages from the series below!

MAESTRO #1 (OF 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER BY JOE BENNETT

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY RON GARNEY

GAME VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE STORY YOU’VE WAITED DECADES FOR: THE ORIGIN OF MAESTRO!

Almost 30 years after the landmark story Future Imperfect, legendary INCREDIBLE HULK scribe Peter David returns to the far-future version of the Hulk known as Maestro — the master of what remains of the world. With astounding art from HULK veteran Dale Keown and up-and-comer Germán Peralta, Maestro will answer questions that have haunted Hulk fans for years — and inspire some new ones. How did the world fall and the Maestro rise? What happened to the world’s heroes in between? And where is the Hulk we know and love? Find out here!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Maestro #1 hits this August.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.