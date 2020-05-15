Marvel To Reveal Origin Of Maestro Hulk

✖

A staple of Marvel Comics in the early 1990s, Eisner Award winner Peter David is returning to the pages of The Incredible Hulk to write the origin of the alternate Banner known as Maestro. Marvel confirmed the news today, announcing an August release for the new series. Created by David and George Pérez for the "Future Imperfect" storyline, the new series will "answer questions that have haunted Hulk fans for years – and inspire some new ones along the way." David will be joined in the series, simply titled Maestro, by artist Germán Peralta (Strikeforce, Cable, Man-Thing).

“I had no idea that when I first created the Maestro for Future Imperfect, that he would have the kind of popularity and staying power he has now,” Peter David said in a statement. “Until now, I’ve only been able to allude to his origins, so I was thrilled to have the opportunity to explore them in this series, and I can’t wait for fans to see all the artwork that's been coming in!”

“We couldn't be more excited that we're resuming distribution of Marvel Comics to the best fans in the world," Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski added. "As we’ve announced, we will be observing a balanced release schedule over the next few weeks as the industry returns to normal – but we're hard at work on many more new stories like this one, and we can’t wait to tell you all more about them! Expect more announcements very soon.”

The Maestro's past was marginally revealed in the early issues as this version of the Hulk hails from an alternate Earth with few remaining superheroes. The major notable differentiation of this Hulk from other Hulks is that he's the result of Bruce Banner's brain and Hulk's brawn working together. He's also even stronger due to all of the radiation on the planet as a result of a nuclear war, and rules the appropriately named city of "Dystopia."

You can read the full solicit for Maestro #1 along with the first two covers (including a variant by Perez!) below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

MAESTRO #1

Written by PETER DAVID

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

How does Earth fall and Maestro rise? What happens to the world’s heroes? And what does fate have in store for Bruce Banner and the Hulk? Find out in MAESTRO #1 when it smashes its way into comic shops this August!

