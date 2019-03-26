Hulk Figure Reveals Look At New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Costume

The Incredible Hulk will be sporting a new costume in Avengers: Endgame, and we’ve got an even better look at Bruce Banner’s new duds thanks to a Funko POP from the upcoming set. The new POP features a hulked out Banner, though this time he’s sporting a purple and silver costume. This suit is unlike the new suits the other Avengers are wearing, so we imagine there’s a special purpose for it. Typically the Hulk is just fine to go with some stretchy pants and call it a day, but here he’s trying to be a bit more color coordinated and styled, and we can’t hate on it.

The new POP looks pretty spiffy on its own, and some in the comments are also commenting that it’s quite form fitting. Thanos ended up becoming the center of many hot Thanos memes after Avengers: Infinity War, so who knows, maybe Hulk will be the stud of Endgame. Hulk will join the other Avengers: Endgame POPs that include Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Thanos, and more. You can check out the POP up-close in the new image below.

Now, as for why Hulk gets that new suit, we’re expecting it to have something to do with Hulk’s expected meshing of personalities. It’s been theorized that Hulk will be merging his Banner and Hulk sides in Endgame, giving us a Hulk that is immensely strong and brilliant at the same time. Last time Hulk got owned by Thanos despite his raw power, so we’re thinking having the brilliance of Banner and the strength of Hulk could turn the tide against the Mad Titan, and we definitely want to see that rematch happen on screen.

The other Avengers also received new suits for the film, rocking white, red, and black suits with the Avengers logo on the chest, and Hulk seems poised to get one of those as well.

You can check out the official description for the film below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

