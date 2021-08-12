Marvel's Animated Plans Will "Blow Your Mind" Says What If...? Producer

✖

On Wednesday morning, Marvel Studios officially broke into the world of animation with the debut of Marvel's What If...?, a brand new TV series that explores alternate realities of the MCU. The series is ambitious, taking characters we know and love and putting them into completely different scenarios than the ones we're used to. The premiere featured Peggy Carter taking Steve Rogers' place as a super soldier and going toe-to-toe with an extraterrestrial being. According to the series producer, things are going to get even crazier as time goes on.

While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, What If...? executive producer Brad Winderbaum said that the animated future of Marvel, both in this show and in future projects, is going to take fans in all sorts of wild directions.

"I think if I told you about our animated plans, it would blow your mind," the producer explained.

He went on to elaborate on why What If...? is able to take so many risks, saying that the ability to do anything in an animated world really opens up the multiverse.

"I mean, you're completely unbounded from any sort of rules, which is both the most exciting and the most daunting thing about it, because then you have to create your own rules," he continued. "But I mean, it really is, in many ways, the purest interpretation of the imagination of the people behind it. There's an element of chaos in all things. There's an element of chaos in animation. Certainly a major factor in live action. Filmmaking is chaos. And how things don't go as planned and how you end up ultimately with a whole different set of tools than you thought you had going in. In an animation, kind of get to work with this infinite canvas where anything you want can be achieved. And if you can conceive it, you can do it. If you can dream it, you can do it."

This applies not only to What If...?, but to all sorts of animated projects coming in the future. While speaking with Variety recently, Winderbaum said that there are multiple different animated projects in the works at Marvel Studios, all of which are able to take the same risks as What If...?

“We realized that there’s a lot of cool avenues you can explore with animation,” Winderbaum said. “Any project that we create is going to be something that needs to be animated in order for the story to be told. There’s very little desire to take a piece of IP that’s popular because we’re coming out with a movie and just make an animated show about it. We’re not going to do that.”

Are you looking forward to seeing more episodes of What If...? in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments!