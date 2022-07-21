X-Men '97 First Look Set for Comic-Con 2022

The second day of Comic-Con 2022 will offer fans the first look at the Disney+ animated series X-Men '97. First announced in November during the Disney+ Day event, the show is a revival of the fan-favorite X-Men: The Animated Series. The new X-Men animated show will pick up after the original ended, coincidentally in September 1997. Right now it's the first official X-Men project under Marvel Studios after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the rights to the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Deadpool. Now, one of the members of the creative team is hyping up the first look.

Beau DeMayo, an executive producer on X-Men '97, commented on a tweet discussing the exclusive look coming to Comic-Con. "You're gonna wanna come," DeMayo wrote on Twitter. Marvel Studios' head of streaming, television, and animation Brad Winderbaum is one of the many names listed to speak on the panel, which will also reveal the exclusive first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The animated series takes place before Tom Holland's Peter Parker makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Civil War.

The final episode of X-Men: The Animated Series featured Professor Charles Xavier gravely injured in an attack by the mutant-hater Henry Peter Gyrich. Xavier's only hope for survival is to take Princess Lilandra up on her offer to leave Earth and head to the Shi'ar empire. The X-Men are joined by their rival and Xavier's best friend, Magneto, to say goodbye to their leader during his final moments on the planet.

Returning cast members will include Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court. New cast members will include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, AJ LoCascio. Head writer and executive producer on the series is Beau DeMayo. Supervising director is Jake Castorena and supervising producer is Charley Feldman.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios said on an episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series. Over the years, as we've met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series."

