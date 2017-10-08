‘Inhumans’ Week 2 Ratings Are Out

The third episode — “Divide and Conquer” — of Marvel’s Inhumans aired last night and the ratings have now surfaced online.

Taking a dip in viewership, Inhumans scored 2.8 million viewers — 0.7 in the key 18-49 demographic — in its second week, for a 22-percent drop over their premiere last Friday.

Although the series has suffered through poor critical reception and was given a less-than-ideal Friday night time slot by ABC, the ratings aren’t nearly catastrophic quite yet.

In comparison, Once Upon A Time — the show scheduled immediately before Inhumans — scored 3.3 million viewers.

CBS managed to win every hour in primetime with Blue Bloods (1.0, 9.3 million), Hawaii Five-O (1.0, 8.4 million), and MacGyver (0.8, 6.4 million).

The Inhumans will air for five more weeks on ABC, beginning with next week’s episode, “Make Way For…Medusa.”

Marvel’s Inhumans airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.