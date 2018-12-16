How The ‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Post-Credits Scene Affects Future Movies

Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse brought the massive Marvel multiverse to the silver screen, introducing movie audiences to lesser-known Spider-Man-adjacent characters such as Penni Parker and Spider-Ham.

While both Penni Parker and Spider-Ham — along with Spider-Gwen and Spider-Man Noir were — were included in the film’s marketing prior to release, there was one cameo was most surprising to fans of the web-slinging characters.

WARNING: Spoilers up ahead for the Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. If you have yet to see the feature film, proceed with caution.

Carrying on the tradition of most genre films of today, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse did, in fact, feature a post-credits scene. It featured the silver screen debut of Miguel O’Hara — more commonly known to fans as Spider-Man 2099.

The quick scene took audiences to Nueva York as O’Hara — voice by none other than Star Wars star Oscar Isaac — discovered the events of the movie taking place. Before long, the character has a conversation with his artificial intelligence partner named Lyla, who convinces him to go back to where it all began.

For O’Hara, that means traveling to the universe of the original Spider-Man cartoon which launched in 1967. While there, O’Hara and 1967 Spider-Man recreated the iconic “pointing” meme much to the delight of moviegoers.

But what does the introduction mean for the future of this new Spider-Man animated multiverse? In Into The Spider-Verse, the characters were able to travel between dimensions because Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) wanted to be reconnected with his dead wife and son.

Luckily for O’Hara — and all of the other Spider-people of the multiverse — the character demonstrated the ability to travel across dimensions after the particle accelerator was shut down. This is something that could certainly prove beneficial to the heroes of the multiverse as they work to take down crime in subsequent movies.

O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 first debuted in the Marvel comics mythos via a preview role in The Amazing Spider-Man #365 before spinning off into his own series — Spider-Man 2099 — later in the year. The character was created by Peter David and Rick Leonardi and largely shared the same powers of other versions of Spider-Man.

The first Latino character to pick up the mantle, O’Hara serves as geneticist in Nueva York when an accident left him with half of his DNA changed to that of a spider. Because of that, O’Hara produces organic webbing instead of the artificially created compound more frequently used by the characters — like Tom Holland’s version of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With such a large name attached to voice the role, it’s likely that Spider-Man 2099 will make a reappearance in one of the future Spider-Verse properties for Sony Pictures Entertainment. So far two additional films have been green-lit — one as a direct sequel to Into The Spider-Verse and another featuring Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy in addition to Spider-Woman and Silk.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.