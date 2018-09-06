‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Review Roundup

Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two arrives on Netflix this Friday, but is it worth the watch after the show’s disappointing first season?

The answer to that question really depends on who you ask. Almost all reviews agree that Iron Fist‘s second season is an improvement over the first, but whether the series is improved enough to be considered good is another question.

“The answer is that while there are still some drawbacks to Iron Fist season 2, it is definitely off to a better start than anything we saw in season 1,” Kofi Outlaw writes in his review for ComicBook.com. “The main fan-focus will of course be the action, and the fight sequences in season 2 – even in the first episodes – are much more frequent, with much better fight choreography by stunt coordinator Clayton Barber, and much more extensive fight training on the part of the actors and stunt performers. Thankfully the action scenes are not just gimmicky fights: the fight sequences involving Danny, Colleen, Misty, Davos, etc. are firmly rooted in season 2’s larger gang war story arc – which is not too far removed from the narrative structure of Luke Cage season 2. The stakes of each fight make the sequences more thrilling – especially since the visual effects are also much stronger, making Iron Fist season 2 a much better offering of fantastical Marvel super hero action.

“Iron Fist season 2 will at least be enough to sate Marvel fans for a couple of months until Daredevil season 3 arrives late in 2018. Danny Rand’s sophomore outing should also be enough of an improvement to carry the show into either season 3, or perhaps the even better prospect of a Heroes for Hire spinoff with Luke Cage and Misty Knight officially partnering with Danny and Colleen. All in all, it’s not a bad way to kick off the fall TV season.”

But what do others think? Here’s a round-up of Iron Fist Season Two reviews from around the web.

Gamespot

“Blessedly, Iron Fist Season 2 is only ten episodes long (the 13-episode runs of all these shows up to this point was too long in every single case). In the first six chapters, a gang war is brewing in Danny Rand’s corner of New York, while Joy plots to bring him low and Davos works to take back what he believes belongs to him. Even if you hate Iron Fist, it might be worth checking out Season 2 just to see Danny finally brought low–though no doubt he’ll bounce back by the season’s end. That is, of course, if you don’t mind the generally slow burn of all of Marvel’s Netflix universe shows. That lethargic pacing is one of the worst things you can say about Iron Fist Season 2–at least based on its first six episodes–and that alone should speak volumes as to how big an improvement it is.” – Michael Rougeau

Polygon

“After watching the first six episodes, I’ll admit, Iron Fist season two left me hungry for more. Though still a slow burn, this season actually moves along a bit quicker than last season’s trudgefest. And there are only 10 episodes this time, compared with 13 in season one, which should help speed things along.

Will Danny don his legendary yellow and green Iron Fist costume, becoming the fist-glowing, martial-arts superhero we all love and so desperately want? I don’t know. But I do know that this second season of Iron Fist is overall, leaps and bounds better than its predecessor. With more interesting characters, more respect for its comic-book history and more martial arts mastery, I never thought I’d say this, but I want more Iron Fist.” – Charlie Moss

Den of Geek

“None of these shows has had a bad second season yet, and while this didn’t knock me out the way the sophomore Luke Cage effort did, Iron Fist season two certainly feels more like the show I thought we were getting the first time around. Better writing, better fight choreography, and an increased focus on the wider cast all make a difference, and help smooth over many of the usual Marvel Netflix problems. Considering how little goodwill the first season generated, some fans may not have patience for the usual quirks this time around. But as for me, I’m looking forward to seeing where the next seven episodes take us, and I think that’s the surest sign that the first six did their job.” – Mike Cecchini

UPROXX

“The pacing remains largely subservient to the 13-episode length (despite being only 10 episodes this time) meaning that what could have been a much shorter, tightly-written season feels more like a bloated story. Sub-subplots that would have been nothing more than a footnote to a conversation, like Ward Meachum’s (Tom Pelphrey) struggles after murdering his father, are given far more screen time than necessary. These bits of fluff often coalesce into some of the Marvel-Netflix shows’ most ridiculous moments (like a double dinner date scene in episode three).

Yet drastically improved action sequences, which result from the beautiful work of stunt coordinator and second unit director Clayton Barber and his team, just aren’t enough to salvage Iron Fist, let alone keep general audiences interested.” – Andrew Husband

Forbes

“It’s just impossible to buy into his struggles as a human. The fact he chooses to live amongst the middle class doesn’t change the fact he isn’t one. Which serves as yet another missed opportunity for character development that would have actually created a far more fascinating portrayal of the hero.

Overall, there are notable things worth pointing out about season two of Iron Fist. It’s much better paced and way easier to watch. But coming back from what was a truly lack-luster first season was going to take far more than a few kung-fu classes. It was going to take a complete overhaul of the series and it’s hard to say if that was ever going to be possible.” – Merrill Barr

Screen Rant

“Consistent issues plaguing Marvel’s Netflix shows aside, Iron Fist season 2 is still an improvement over season 1. The improvements are superficial for the most part, but do help point the series in the right direction. But the series needs much more than a simple retooling. Improved fight scenes might make for a solid marketing angle, but, glowing fist or not, Iron Fist can’t quite land its punches when it comes to crafting a compelling storyline.” – Kevin Yeoman

Collider

“The bottom line is this: following Luke Cage‘s trajectory, if you liked the first season of Iron Fist, Season 2 improves upon it. If you didn’t like it, well, there’s not much to recommend to you regarding a return. It’s a show that seems like it might be improved by not bingeing it, but it’s so sleepy that once you walk away from it you may forget to return.” – Allison Keene

