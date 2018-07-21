‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Yellow Mask Revealed

Cast and crew from Netflix’s Iron Fist took the stage in Ballroom 20 last night at San Diego Comic-Con and with the presentation came several clips of footage. One of the clips included a fight between Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Davos (Sacha Dhawan) in which both of them were wearing the iconic yellow mask worn by Iron Fist in the comics.

Now, a still of that shot has surfaced on Reddit and can be seen below.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis sat in on the panel and describes the clip showing footage of Danny fighting with another heir (Davos). They will compete for the right to face Shou-Lao the Undying. They both wear a mask consistent with that of the Iron Fist’s look in the comics but very much made of cloth. They are tethered together by a yellow rope.

In the leaked still above, it Dhawan’s Davos rather than Danny Rand seen wearing the iconic mask.

The official synopsis for Iron Fist season two is below.

Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

​Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.

