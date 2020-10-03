Someone Made an Iron Man Helmet for Cats and Now We Want to Get a Cat Just to Make Them Wear It

✖

Someone decided to make an Iron Man helmet for cats and now everybody wants to outfit their feline friends in the silly costume. With all this time inside, people are looking for projects to fill that space. Enter Cathode and Remy from France. The two decided to pay homage to Tony Stark and the results are undeniable. Not only is this Iron Man helmet adorable, but it also moves. In the past year, so many different hobbyists have found new ways to incorporate the Marvel hero’s signature lid into their cosplay. But, this is the first time I can recall seeing such a thing on a cat. Of course, there are plenty of people calling for the tinkerer to sell the design and make it available to the public. But, it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen. Even if that’s the case, it’s still just kind of cool to imagine Iron Cat.

Before Avengers: Endgame collectively tore the entire fanbase’s hearts out, The Russo Brothers actually talked about why Tony Stark’s arc resonated with so many people.

"Tony is essentially an egoist, and what is the essential conflict for an egoist?" Joe Russo admitted. "Is it about what the egoist wants, or is it about subjugating the ego to what others may want from them? And family is really the most essential way to get to that conflict with Tony."

"We're always looking for the most epic journey we can take the characters on," Anthony Russo chimed in. "Often that means, whether it's Cap or Tony, taking them as far away from where they started as possible."

"That was very much worked out on the script level with Markus and McFeely," Anthony Russo reflected. "We spent a long time with them exploring all the possibilities and honing down on what the essential storytelling was. [Fitting everything into the runtime is] such a complex question. You can't really be dealing with that once you get to production. That's definitely a script issue."

