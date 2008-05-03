Iron Man Mark 80 New Armor Revealed by Marvel

Marvel has released the first look at Iron Man's Mark 80 armor. In a video shared by Marvel Entertainment on Twitter, the suit comes to life as the iconic Avengers theme echoes behind it. The armor features Tony Stark's signature gold and hot rod red color combination, as well as glowing repulsor blasters on the palms. The centerpiece is similar to the arc reactor from Iron Man's Mark L armor, the nanotech suit, which made its live-action debut in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. This new Mark 80 armor will arrive on July 20 alongside the opening of Avengers Campus in Paris, France.

📣 5 days to the opening of #AvengersCampusParis: Iron Man is ready to welcome recruits in his brand new Mark 80 armor beginning July 20! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9IhH9La7IV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 15, 2022

Avengers Campus in Paris is the second of three Marvel theme parks. It's launch comes one year after the California-based Avengers Campus opened, and roughly one year until the planned Stark Expo in Hong Kong, China is expected to debut.

When discussing Avengers Campus Paris, Disney CEO Bob Chapek promised a highly-detailed "action-packed world."

"Our Imagineers, Marvel Studios teams, and everyone involved have truly outdone themselves to bring you this action-packed world," Chapek said. "I think our guests will be astounded by the detail and creativity at Avengers Campus as they explore and become part of a bigger universe."

Avengers Campus Paris officially opens its gates on Wednesday, July 20.