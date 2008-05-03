Iron Man Mark III 1/4th Scale Figure Unveiled by Hot Toys to Celebrate Marvel Studios’ Anniversary

Hot Toys is going back to its roots to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel Studios and the release of their first Iron Man Mark III 1/6th scale figure with a new 1/4th scale version!

The 1/4th scale collectible figure stands approximately 19 inches tall, and features a newly painted Tony Stark helmeted head sculpt, interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up eyes, and LED illuminated armor with articulated bits that reveal interior mechanical design and hidden weapons. There's also interchangeable battle damaged chest and shoulder armor.

The figure will be available to pre-order right here on Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, February 23rd, in both standard and deluxe models. The deluxe version will include an LED light-up figure base with a design inspired by the Arc Reactor and the Iron Monger armor. You can check out the complete feature list for the deluxe version below.

The 1/4th scale Mark III Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) specially features:

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark III in Iron Man

• One (1) newly painted head with authentic likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in the movie, in newly developed helmet with removable mask

• One (1) interchangeable helmeted head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

• Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

• Approximately 48.5 cm / 19 inches tall

• Over 40 points of articulations

• Special features on armor:

• All-new specially applied metallic gold and red colored painting on armor with weathering effects

• LED-lighted circle-shaped Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

• LED lights can shine through sides of ribs, shoulder, forearms, back of legs and upper back (blue light, battery operated)

• One (1) pair of interchangeable battle damaged shoulder armor

• One (1) interchangeable battle damaged chest armor

• There (3) pairs of articulated rib armor to reveal interior mechanical design

• One (1) pair of articulated forearm armor allowing extension to form shield or missile firing mode

• One (1) pair of articulated countermeasure dispensers

• One (1) pair of detachable bicep armor

• One (1) pair of built-in shoulder missile launchers

• Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

• One (1) pair of fists

• One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated)

• One (1) pair of repulsor-firing hands

• Articulated flaps on legs

• Fully deployable air flaps at back of the armor

• Multi-layered waist armor with enhanced articulations allowing highly flexible movement

• Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Accessories:

• Exclusive Version Only: One (1) specially designed Iron Monger arm and Arc Reactor-themed diorama figure stand with LED light up function, Mark III nameplate, and movie logo (battery operated)

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.