Iron Man Fans Believe Tony Stark Has The Best MCU Trilogy

Marvel fans are arguing whether Iron Man or Captain America had the better MCU trilogy. A ton of the responses believe that Tony Stark has this one in the bag. Though there are some that will take Cap every time. In some ways, you can see either Avenger’s personal journey as an inversion of the other. Iron Man had to learn to play better with others. Captain Americadiscovered that sometimes you need some time for yourself. There is no doubt that fans are missing the Marvel heroes right now. It would have been that way regardless, even without social distancing going on. Luckily there is plenty of time to revisit both Steve and Tony’s journey this summer.

With both of the Avengers out of the rotation after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Last year, Chris Evans said that what he really prized were the moments that he and Robert Downey Jr. shared. Those memories are the kind that will last a lifetime. Being The Avengers could end up being their defining roles for audiences. “I’ve had a few quiet moments with Downey,” Evans said in a video to promote Endgame‘s theatrical release. “He’s always really been such a wonderful mentor in a lot of ways, and I really kinda said to myself ‘Don’t forget this.’”

“[Evans’] suspension of his own disbelief, regardless of whatever doubts he had, is the reason all these other worlds are able to be built,” Downey Jr. remembered in a recent interview. “Starting with Avengers, and then Guardians, and Black Panther. People love to say — and I’ll eat it up — that I’m kind of the progenitor of this whole universe. But if you want to talk about it in terms of team building, and you want to talk about it as the most successful creative relay race in the history of cinema, he was the critical leg.”

do y’all pronounce it “the best mcu triology” ” or “iron man” ? — tiny t⎊ny (@woIvern) April 8, 2020

“I’ve been in hundreds of scenes with this guy,” Downey Jr. added. “Nobody laughs more than him. Sometimes he makes me self-conscious, like, ‘Should I be more fun?’ There’s a little bit of, like, just trying to shake out the anxiety. And I’ve also seen him, over the last 10 years, go from being someone who had laughably real social anxiety to someone who has grown more and more comfortable in their own skin.”

Which of the MCU trilogies is the best? Does Iron Man take home the W? Or would you prefer Captain America? Let us know in the comments!

No, I would like to call it captain America triology — Omlata (@Omlata10) April 8, 2020

why did u say the same thing twice im confused — 𝐬𝐡𝐰𝐞𝐭𝐚 𖤐 (@CHMBRDLN) April 8, 2020

i think u pronounce it captain america — m (@tuckersgoldd) April 8, 2020

yll live like this ? now why would you lie to the tl pic.twitter.com/GREvAPQYLl — buckybarnes (@softbuckysteve) April 8, 2020

…isn’t that just…the same thing… — rebekah (@wingheadx) April 8, 2020

Ironman of course he gave his life for the MCU 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hwa1WZ5HVB — Lakeysha Taylor (@SweetlyAnimated) April 8, 2020

both!!! depends on the situation

Captain America for sure — RIP Kobe (@JonesWorld___) April 8, 2020

Love the iron man trilogy Cap trilogy is so good to, but captain’s trilogy is a lot more spread to storylines, winter soldier takes time to introduce new villains and heroes. Civil war even more so. Really iron man films focus on Tony, while cap had his first movie then is spread — Mad Jim Jasper (@MadJimJasper) April 8, 2020

We pronounce it like “Captain America” thank you very much. — Madiha (@madlovetaylor) April 8, 2020

Iron Man, we know who he is. 👌 — MRS TONY STARK (@steinslady622) April 9, 2020

Iron Man ofc — Oscar (@oscarredfield) April 8, 2020

good question — aliyah Ⓐ ⍟ ⎊ (@starksparkk) April 8, 2020

definitely both — ju (@salvastarkk) April 8, 2020

It is shorter