James Gunn Reminds Fans There’s No Rivalry Between Marvel and DC Movies

Filmmaker James Gunn has a casual reminder for those in the Marvel and DC fandoms — there’s no rivalry between the two film outfits responsible for producing based off the respective characters. In response to a fan question on Twitter this week, Gunn suggests there’s less competition between Marvel and DC than there is between the two companies and studios trying to produce other content.

“Honest to God, I can’t remember anyone at either Marvel or DC ever condemning the other company,” Gunn tweets. “I think there’s probably slightly less competition between Marvel & DC than between Marvel or DC & all other movies. After all, we are in very similar boats, relatively speaking.”

Conveniently enough for Gunn, he’s actively employed by both the companies in the fight for work on The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The former is in production now and the latter will begin after The Suicide Squad is entirely in the can, ready for theaters.

After Marvel canned Gunn for previous controversial comments, the filmmaker was offered any property in the DC universe — including the Man of Steel himself — to develop before he ended up settling on a soft Suicide Squad reboot.

“As has been reported many times, DC offered me whatever film I wanted to do, including some sort of Superman movie (not specifically Man of Steel 2 as I’ve seen reported),”the director previously said during a fan Q&A. “I chose The Suicide Squad because it’s one of my favorite properties in the world. It’s the story I wanted to tell more than any other.”

The Suicide Squad hits theaters August 6, 2021 while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has yet to set a release date.

Other pcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

