James Gunn Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Awesome Mix

When the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special hits Disney+ later this year, you can best believe it will be accompanied by its own "Awesome Mix." Responding to a fan on Twitter Tuesday, Guardians helmer James Gunn confirmed the holiday special will, in fact, have its own soundtrack.

"Will there ever," the filmmaker tweeted when responding to a fan inquiring about the special's soundtrack status.

Soundtracks have been a major part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise with Gunn himself choosing every song that makes it into the movie. Earlier this year, the filmmaker confirmed every song on the soundtrack will come from the Zune gifted to Chris Pratt's Peter Quill at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"Yeah, I just came from the set right now," Gunn told Billboard when asked about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mixtape. "Just that it comes from the brown Zune that Yondu gave to Peter Quill. They aren't chosen by his mother, I can tell you that."

Gunn had previously said just how integral music was to his writing process, saying each film's mixtape is intricately crafted to flow well with the respective movie.

"I think [it's] because the order they are in in the movie is different than the order that they work well," Gunn divulged. "As somebody who has put mixtapes together their whole life, the order of the songs in the movie doesn't exactly work in the same way. So that's why. When you're putting songs together, there's a flow to the way that the songs work together. And if you put them in the order in the movie, in winds up being too pop-y up front, and too dark on the back half. It gets a little darker as it goes on, especially Vol. 2."

The first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters May 5, 2023. I Am Groot and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have yet to receive release dates.

