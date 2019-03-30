Jemaine Clement Takes Hilarious Dig at Taika Waititi and ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Earlier this week, the What We Do in the Shadows TV series premiered on FX. The vampire comedy is based on the film of the same name, which was released back in 2014 from directors and stars, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. While Clement has been wildly known for Flight of the Conchords for many years, Waititi shot to international fame in 2017 after he directed Thor: Ragnarok. Since then, Clement enjoys occasionally dragging Waititi over the success of the movie. Recently, Thrillist shared an article titled “How Taika Waititi Adapted the Vampire Comedy ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ for American TV” and Clement had a hilarious response.

By saying “Jemaine, adapt it for TV, bro! I’m going to make Thor!”@TaikaWaititihttps://t.co/MrkD6Atc9t — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) March 30, 2019

“By saying ‘Jemaine, adapt it for TV, bro! I’m going to make Thor!,’” Clement joked. He tagged Waititi in the tweet, who shared it to his own page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Psyyyyych!,” Waititi wrote back.

The director does give Clement credit in the article, admitting that Thor did get in the way of their process.

“‘Yeah, Jemaine we should do this.’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know, another vampire thing?’ I was like, ‘Of course, we’ve got to do this.’ And at that point I got Thor and I basically pulled out my involvement in the Shadows TV spinoff and left Jemaine to do it by himself. What I mean is, I couldn’t write it,” Waititi explained.

Currently, both men are listed on IMDb as executive producers of the project with Waititi directing one episode, Clement directing two and writing ten.

In the interview, Waititi also explained the show’s brainstorming process.

“I left it to Jemaine and I’d just read drafts and if I had any notes, I’d give suggestions, like character things or location things,” he explained. “When I got to doing the pilot, then I came in. I finished Thor, Thor had come out, then I think I just had a couple of months and then got onto the pilot. The job of making that film was so intense and so involved. I wouldn’t have been able to do it. I wasn’t able to do anything. The idea was I would secretly write other films while I was doing it, but I just couldn’t.”

What We Do in the Shadows airs Wednesdays on FX at 10pm EST.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!