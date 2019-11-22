Jeopardy! Honors Iron Man with Category of Nicknames From Tony Stark

Consider it an honor to get a condescending nickname from Tony Stark. @Marvel #TonyStark pic.twitter.com/up5qsNf5R6 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 22, 2019

Fans just can’t stop lamenting the loss of Iron Man after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Now, even Jeopardy! is getting in on the act with today’s episode. The popular program decided to dedicate an entire category to the quips that came to delight fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A category called “Nicknames From Tony Stark” was knocked down in short order after it was unveiled earlier this evening. It was quite surreal to hear Alex Trebek say things like “Tony’s name for this Web-Slinging hero is Underoos” or “Hawkeye gets this moniker of a Lord of the Rings archer.” The results are nothing less than comical, but give these contestants credit for knocking down each one of these questions with little resistance. Still, it was quite a surprise for a lot of the people watching at home that love the Marvel movies. Robert Downey Jr. has had some time to reflect on his time as Tony Stark and talked about the run earlier this year.

“I can make a couple of comparisons. Not to compare myself to Charlie Chaplin, but people wanted to see him play the tramp. He did Monsieur Verdoux, he did Limelight – he had successful forays into not just being his most beloved character,” Downey began, comparing his experience. “But ultimately, in his autumn years he surrendered to the will of the people and re-found his joy and his acceptance in the fact that he’d been fortunate enough to have channeled and created that character to begin with.”

There was also some serious praise for his collaborators in the early parts of his career. Those experiences paved the way for his magnificent run in the MCU. The star is quick to admit that this role really changed the course of his life. But, now it is time to look forward to the next challenge.

“Tony was out there for me to begin with. But you don’t think of the two separately. I think if you’d done as many of these films as I have and the first one was so definitive and game-changing – not because I’m so great, but because everybody did their job so well – what [director, Jon] Favreau did and what Gwyneth [Paltrow] did and everybody… It’s just like having a great football team, a great group of folks.”

Speaking of beloved figures, Trebek himself is feeling the love as he fights cancer during this season of Jeopardy!. From the entire team at Comicbook.com, we send our best wishes to the host and his family.