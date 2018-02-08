Krysten Ritter Reads ‘Jessica Jones’ Fan Tweets in New Video

One month to go. pic.twitter.com/2FTzHcvmDE — Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) February 8, 2018

If you’re looking for a brief recap of Jessica Jones, before the show’s second season debuts next month, an amusing new video might be here to help.

The critically-acclaimed Netflix series recently shared a new video on their Twitter account, which features star Krysten Ritter providing a sort of “fan Twitter recap.” In the video, which you can check out above, Ritter is seen sitting on the show’s set, reading a series of very passionate tweets about the first batch of episodes.

The video has some pretty adorable moments, from Ritter trying to figure out “GTFO”, to her accurately displaying how many letters are used in someone’s exclamation of “Noooooo.” All the while, it recaps some of the season’s most shocking moments, from the evil actions of Kilgrave (David Tennant) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe arrival of Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

It’s safe to say that Jessica Jones has earned a profound response from fans, and not just within the realm of amusing tweets.

“I think that hit me in such a profound way, that Jessica Jones was so much more than a great acting part.” Ritter revealed during a recent interview. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is the first character like this we’ve seen, especially in the form of a superhero, especially in the form of a leading lady, who looks like this, who acts like this, who doesn’t really give a shit about how she looks.’”

The premiere of Jessica Jones‘ second season is officially a month away (as the video’s caption declares), and it’s safe to say that fans are excited. Judging by the early promotional material, including a series of photos and a new trailer, the season will heavily focus on Jessica’s past, from how she got her superpowers to her past abuse at the hand of Kilgrave (David Tennant).

