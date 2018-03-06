‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter on Challenges of Friendship

As much as Jessica Jones attempts to go it alone, her success seems dependent on the support she gets from her friends.

Whether it’s Malcom, Trish, Jeri, or even her allies in The Defenders, they all help curb her self-destructive tendencies to get the job done.

Jessica Jones actor Krysten Ritter spoke with Collider about how those friendships will develop in Season 2, teasing some hardships for the hard-drinking private eye and her allies. First off, Malcome Ducasse (Eka Darville) will play a larger role in the day-to-day operations of Alias Investigations.

“I think that our dynamic is similar. He’s a young guy, he’s so beautiful, he’s so sweet, and he’s so hard-working that I have an affinity for him that translates to the screen. I think that Jessica has an affinity for Malcolm, in the way that you would for a little brother, even though he’s a pain in the ass, most of the time,” said Ritter. “I really enjoyed the development of that relationship, this season, and I enjoyed my scenes with Eka. I just think that he’s really growing into the part and owning it. They gave him great material this season, and I’m proud of him. It’s exciting when she gives him just a tiny bit because it’s so rewarding. You’re like, ‘Finally, a win for Malcolm!’”

Conversely, her relationship with Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) will go through a rough patch. That will mostly be down to how Trish views her friend and how she utilizes her gifts, though Jessica likely will exacerbate the situation.

“We’re exploring this whole other layer to the relationship, with some jealousy there. Because she wants what Jessica has, her resentment towards Jessica for having such contempt for her abilities is leading to a different kind of relationship between Jessica and Trish,” Ritter said. “But at the end of the day, that’s the core relationship of our show and the heart of our show, so we’ll be developing that, as it goes, as well.”

One of the main mysteries driving the events of Season 2 will be Jessica’s own history and her reluctance to learn how she got her powers. But through Trish’s insistence, Jessica will finally start to uncover some things she’s tried to bury. That will also reveal more about her relationships with others, as her friends start to come into danger.

“She is very reluctantly looking into herself, nudged by Trish. Jessica doesn’t really want to do anything,” Ritter said. “She doesn’t want to participate in life. She wants to drink and barely get by. But at the end of the day, when other people are in danger, she does show up. That is what we love about Jessica, and that’s what she’s doing here. She’s reluctantly showing up because she has to.”

The second season of Jessica Jones will hit Netflix this Thursday on March 8th.