Jessica Jones Season 3 Name Drops Captain America

The third and final season of Jessica Jones finally hit Netflix earlier this morning and in no time at all, the show didn’t waste any time name dropping one of the main Avengers! In fact, in the season’s opening moments, Captain America (Chris Evans) was the first hero mentioned. Minor spoilers for Jessica Jones Season Three up ahead!

During the first episode of the third season, Jessica (Krysten Ritter) is hired by a mother hoping to get her child back from her estranged husband. As it turns out, the child didn’t have any issue staying with her father — probably because they were vacationing on a tropical island — and is upset that Jessica brought her back to the city. Thinking that Jessica was a supposed superhero, the little girl yells out “Aren’t superheroes supposed to save people? Captain America never would have done this!”

And just like that, it’s another opportunity to fans of the show to realize “Hey, this is all connected after all!” When we spoke with Jessica Jones showrunner Melissa Rosenberg last month, the writer mentioned that the third season was always meant to wrap up the story arcs that unfolded in seasons one and two.

“I really look at three as a complete arc and story. So season three is very much the next step for Jessica,” Rosenberg said. “If season one and two were about her digging into her past and facing her demons and looking inwardly and backward, this season is about her now moving forward and finding her place in the world, finding her contribution to the world, and if she even has one.”

“We left season two off with her mother seeing in her that she has the potential of a hero and saying a hero is someone who gives a shit and does something about it. Season three is about Jessica doing something about it and trying to live into her mother’s quote for her.

With the premiere of Jessica Jones Season Three, it officially marks the end of the content relationship between the streaming giant and Netflix — at least for now. Thanks to the introduction of Disney+ and evolving relationships elsewhere — say with Hulu, for example — the entire Defendersverse was axed by Netflix. Despite their cancellations, Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb previously teased the characters could eventually live on through other means.

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.