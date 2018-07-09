‘Jessica Jones’ Season 3 Set Video Teases Trish as Hellcat

Rachael Taylor, one of the stars of Marvel’s Jessica Jones on Netflix, seems to be polishing her superhero moves in a new video of her training ahead of production on Jessica Jones Season Three.

The final episode of Jessica Jones‘ second season heavily implied that Taylor’s character, Trish Walker, would finally become Hellcat, her superhero persona from the Marvel Comics universe. A set video her doing backflips off of a wall seems to back up that notion.

The video can be seen over at The Daily Mail.

In Season Two of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Trish got hooked on the drug that gave Will Simpson his Nuke-like enhancements. She hunted down Dr. Mallus, the mad scientist who gave Jessica her powers and who worked in the same lab that treated Simpson. She forced Mallus to perform the same procedure on her that he performed on Jessica. Jessica interrupted the procedure before it was complete, but it seems that Trish inherited enough power to fully become Hellcat, even if that act and others cost Trish her friendship with Jessica.

During a convention panel, star Krysten Ritter discussed how the dynamic between Jessica and Trish will change in Season Three.

“I built so much of my performance and so much of what I do with the character, if I ever get lost or if I’m ever like, ‘oh, what am I gonna do with this scene,’ I kind of always go back to Jessica’s love for Trish,” Ritter said.

“Trish is the most important person to her. And now she has betrayed her in this huge way, and I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I think it’s gonna be an interesting challenge for me, in my performance, to flip it. And really, that’s gonna be a big struggle I think, because it’s the only person she loves and lives for, to now have that taken away from her I think is gonna be really, really challenging and tricky. Yeah, I don’t know.”

Ritter also teased the work on Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Three begins “very soon.”

Jessica Jones Season Two is now streaming on Netflix.

The latest Marvel release on Netflix is Luke Cage Season Two, which is now streaming. Iron Fist Season Two is also set to debut in 2018. Daredevil Season and The Punisher Season Two are both also in the works.