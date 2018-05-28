‘Jessica Jones’ Star Krysten Ritter Wants a ‘Don’t Trust The B’ Revival

A Don't Trust the B— in Apartment 23 revival would be a "dream come true" for star Krysten Ritter, who has since taken the lead on Marvel-Netflix drama Jessica Jones.

Ritter said she's "always trying to find ways" to revive the short-lived ABC comedy during a weekend appearance at Comicpalooza in Houston, Texas, her first and only convention appearance for the year.

"They're reviving so many shows now, we're always trying to find ways to do that," Ritter said during a fan Q&A.

"Obviously I'm doing Jessica Jones now and that is my love and my priority and it takes up a lot of time, so it's a scheduling thing, but we're always kind of trying to find ways to do it. So fingers crossed. Tweet about it. Netflix, make it happen! Tweet it to life."

Asked what she thinks unpredictable party girl Chloe is up to these days, Ritter answered, "Something ridiculous, something so ridiculous."

"She probably owns a hotel chain or something, something fancy," Ritter said. "She's made it, she's made it big time."

When asked by another fan what she thinks a possible third season would focus on, Ritter said "I don't know," but was confident its writers and creator Nahnatchka Khan would make a comeback worth while.

"I mean, those writers and Nahnatchka Khan, the show creator, she just comes up with like the funniest stuff," Ritter said. "In my opinion she's as funny as it gets. If you can get a laugh out of her, you know you're doing something right. So you know, that would be a dream come true."

Dreama Walker, James Van Der Beek, Liza Lapira, Michael Blaiklock, Ray Ford and Eric Andre co-starred. The critically well-received but little-watched sitcom was cancelled by ABC after two seasons and 26 episodes. Its last eight episodes went unaired and were instead streamed online.

"We love those two shows," then-ABC president Paul Lee said of Don't Trust the B— and Happy Endings at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in 2017.

Calling both shows "incredibly distinctive" and "incredibly well-written," Lee admitted "we didn't have much place to put them."

Ritter now stars as the titular damaged alcoholic super-powered detective in Marvel-Netflix series Jessica Jones, which goes into production on season 3 "very soon."