Joe Biden Reminds Supporters That the Avengers Are Assembling for His Fundraiser

With the American presidential election in the homestretch -- there are less than two weeks before the election at the time of this article's writing -- it's time for those final fundraising pushes to help carry campaigns across the finish line by getting their messages out to prospective voters. One of those pushes is a virtual event hosted by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo in support of Joe Biden's campaign and now, Biden himself is reminding voters that the Avengers are assembling for that event tonight, Tuesday, October 20th at 6:45 p.m. ET.

On Twitter, Biden shared information about the event, including a graphic declaring "Voters Assemble!" and offers a bit of detail about the event, including that Senator Kamala Harris will be joined by the Russo Brothers, Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo for a Cast Q&A and trivia game in support of the Biden campaign.

The event's homepage has a bit more information, reading "Chip in any amount to join the cast of the Avengers and Senator Kamala Harris as they unite for Democracy!

"Join Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana for Q&A and trivia hosted by The Russo Brothers. You can catch it exclusively on Tuesday, October 20th at 6:45 p.m. ET. Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot."

This is far from the first time that the Avengers cast has gotten political. In particular, Captain America star Chris Evans even launched the non-partisan website, A Starting Point earlier this year.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans told PEOPLE at the time.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," Evans said. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well-being of people in this country."

"You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he says.

The Voters Assemble event takes place Tuesday, October 20th at 6:45 p.m. ET.