Russo Brothers Hosting Avengers Cast Members for Voters Assemble Fundraiser for Joe Biden

The Avengers are assembling for a fundraiser to benefit Joe Biden's presidential campaign. The Biden campaign sent out an email on Saturday inviting supporters to donate to attend the virtual event on October 20th, hosted by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, that's similar to the recent Star Trek-themed event. The email reads, "It's not every day that we get to announce an event like this, so we'll go ahead and say it: Voters assemble! Will you reserve your ticket right now for our 'VOTERS ASSEMBLE!' event, where cast members from the Avengers will unite for democracy on Tuesday, October 20, at 6:45 PM EDT?

"With the fate of our democracy at stake, Kamala Harris has called on America's favorite superheroes to host what could be the most ambitious crossover event in grassroots fundraiser history. Hosted by the Russo Brothers, the event will feature Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana -- you don't want to miss this one!"

The event's homepage has additional information. It reads, "Chip in any amount to join the cast of the Avengers and Senator Kamala Harris as they unite for Democracy!

"Join Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana for Q&A and trivia hosted by The Russo Brothers. You can catch it exclusively on Tuesday, October 20th at 6:45 p.m. ET. Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot."

This event is hardly the first time that the Avengers have gotten political. Earlier this year, Captain America star Christ Evans launched the non-partisan website, A Starting Point.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans said. "Ultimately, it sounds like Evans feels an obligation to use his platform in a powerful and important manner.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name. I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well being of people in this country. You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things."

The Voters Assemble event takes place on October 20th.

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney