‘Captain Marvel’ Star Jude Law Reportedly Just Got Engaged

Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law might be preparing to tie the knot.

According to a new report from Closer Weekly, Law has officially gotten engaged to his girlfriend of four years, business psychologist Phillipa Coan.

“Jude fell head over heels for Phillipa because she isn’t just a pretty face. She also has brains and her own successful career as a psychologist,” a source told Closer Weekly. “He finds it refreshing to be with someone who isn’t in the entertainment industry or looking for a meal ticket. Phillipa doesn’t care about fame. She loves Jude for who he is, and is fun and fits in with all his cool London friends.”

This will mark the second marriage for Law, who previously had three children with his first wife, Sadie Frost, and was also engaged to actress Sienna Miller. Law has five children overall.

“After a bitter divorce battle with Sadie Frost and an engagement to Sienna Miller that ended in tears back in 2006, Jude became cynical about marriage and made a promise to himself not to make the same mistake twice.” the source explained. “But after four years of dating Phillipa, he’s certain that she’s ‘the one’.”

The Sun reports that Law and Coan’s wedding is poised to happen in May, with a venue already having been booked. Law’s eldest son, Rafferty Law, will reportedly serve as best man.

“The wedding itself will be a good old fashioned knees up with plenty of booze and dancing.” a source told The Sun. “All his old pals are going from when he was growing up in London and just starting out in his career. Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step. Jude is busy working on various projects but they always make time to meet up either in London or on location.”

Law is in the middle of a bit of a career resurgence, with the actor recently playing a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Law will next play Yon-Rogg in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel.

“It just seemed like an interesting party to join in with at an interesting time in their ascendancy,” Law said of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview last year. “That to me is an interesting playground to work in because suddenly you’ve got filmmakers who are looking at humor and script work and character, within an infrastructure that is obviously capable of creating enormous universes and worlds and special effects — while also not bogging down the creativity of the director.”

Captain Marvel will arrive in theaters on March 8th. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.